Following disappointing postseasons from their baseball teams, New York's NFL franchises are giving their fans something to cheer about this fall. The Jets are one of the NFL's most surprising teams at 5-2, while first year coach Brian Daboll's Giants squad is 6-1 following Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jaguars.

New York's win over Jacksonville came at a cost, however. Offensive linemen Evan Neal and Ben Bredeson sustained knee injuries that, while not season-ending, are expected to keep both players sidelined for some period of time. The Giants suffered a more significant injury to rookie right end Daniel Bellinger, who per Daboll will be out indefinitely after fracturing his eye socket during Sunday's game.

Bellinger will undergo surgery to repair the injury this week. It's uncertain whether or not he will be able to return this season.

Daniel Bellinger NYG • TE • 82 TAR 18 REC 16 REC YDs 152 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Bellinger's impact on the Giants offense is bigger than his numbers, although he did catch 16 of 18 targets while scoring three total touchdowns through seven games. The fourth-round pick out of San Diego State got immediate work with the Giants' first-team offense this summer and has continued to do so throughout the regular season.

Tanner Hudson and Chris Myarick are the other two tight ends on New York's roster. Hudson, who won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020, has caught three of his six targets this season. Myarick has caught each of his five targets this season, his second with the Giants after playing for the Dolphins in 2020.

Speaking of the Dolphins, the Giants may be inclined to gauge Miami's possible interest in a trade involving Mike Gesicki, a New Jersey native who has been underutilized during the first seven games of the season. Any trade involving Gesicki would have to be finalized before the NFL's Nov. 1 deadline.