Giants teammates rally behind Daniel Jones after Baker Mayfield comments

Daniel Jones's teammates had enough with the slander. On the heels of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield's comments that the Giants "forgot how to win" with the selection of Jones at No. 6 overall, tight end Evan Engram had an adamant defense of the heir apparent to Eli Manning.

"There's two types of people in this world," Engram said, via Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media. "There's people who run their mouths and cry for attention and there's people who put their head down, get to work and get stuff done. That's everything Daniel's been doing."

Mayfield was the player Engram was referring to in "crying for attention." The Browns quarterback admitted in a GQ interview he "couldn't believe" the Giants took Jones and that decision "blew his mind."

Giants defensive tackle, also selected in the first round with Jones, also had an adamant defense of his quarterback and camp roommate. While Lawrence didn't see the comments, that didn't affect how he views the future leader of the Giants.

"All I can say is I'm happy Daniel (Jones) is a part of my team," Lawrence said to Giants beat reporters. "I played against him in college and he did his thing. You know we can just control what we can control. He comes in and works hard every day and he deserves respect, but I guess he's got to go and earn it.

"I mean, he doesn't let things like that phase him at all. He knows who he is, he knows how hard he works, he knows where he came from. It's just people talking again and you can't control that ... He deserves a lot more respect than that."

Jones was nonchalant over Mayfield's comments, using the even-keel approach that has helped him through the constant criticism since he's been drafted.

"I try not to listen to much that's said. I think I've done a pretty good job of that," Jones said. "I heard that before, I kind of have the same mindset, I certainly have a lot to focus on here, I have a lot to worry about here and I'm focused on that. It's been good, but just focused on what I'm doing here.

"When you get outside the building, I don't think it does a whole lot to focus on that for me. Certainly focused on here."