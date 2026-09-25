If you're going to the Giants-Titans game at MetLife this weekend, pack some rain gear. Severe weather is hitting the Northeast this weekend and East Rutherford is expected to be impacted.

Heavy rain and winds are coming through the state this weekend, with precipitation in the area expected to start at 10 p.m. on Friday night, according to weather.com.

When the game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET, the high will be 62 degrees, with an 83% chance of rain. The north wind will be around 18 mph and the gusts could get up to 41 mph. There is a wind advisory until Sunday at 6 a.m. ET.

Events around the state are already being canceled for this weekend. The forecast shows rain continuing through Monday.

There are many things that can impact a team's game plan and execution and weather is a big one. With so much rain, the ball will be slippery, which can lead to more turnovers and less offensive production.

Kicking and punting could also be difficult depending on the wind's direction and force. The field will likely be slipperier, which will impact all three phases of the game. This could be a messy game with little scoring.

The Giants head into the matchup at 1-1. Their loss to the Los Angeles Rams was not their most significant loss in Week 2, as quarterback Jaxson Dart went down with a season-ending injury. Tennessee is 0-2, coming off a 24-20 loss to the Eagles.

The game will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.