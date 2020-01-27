Giants to add former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens to coaching staff, per report

The New York Giants are hiring former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens to coach the tight ends, according to Bruce Feldman. Kitchens played quarterback at Alabama before breaking into the NFL as a tight ends coach for the Dallas Cowboys in 2006. He then took on the same role with the Arizona Cardinals for ten seasons. Todd Haley lobbied for Kitchens to join Hue Jackson's coaching staff in 2018. After serving as running backs coach, he was elevated to offensive coordinator and later head coach.

In his lone season as head coach of the Browns, the team went 6-10 despite much greater pre-season aspirations. The first-year head coach appeared to be in over his head with a dramatic cast of players. On and off-field mistakes became far too common for an organization already uncomfortable being the butt of league jokes. The growth of the offense in 2018 led to him getting the job in the first place but the unit drastically regressed this season.

By all accounts, the 45-year-old has been well-liked by players and is a more than competent position coach.

First-year Giants head coach Joe Judge is assembling an odd assortment of coaches across the collegiate and professional levels. Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will serve as the team's offensive coordinator. Patrick Graham was named the team's assistant head coach/defensive coordinator and Thomas McGaughey will coach special teams.

Former University of Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley and former Browns special assistant to the head coach Jody Wright will also be joining Judge's staff. Dooley most recently served as the offensive coordinator at the University of Missouri. Wright previously served as a Canadian Football League coach as well as Director of Player Personnel at the University of Alabama from 2015-2017. His ties to the Crimson Tide brought him together with Kitchens and now Judge, who was at Alabama from 2009-2011.

The Giants hold the No. 4 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after compiling a 4-12 record during the regular season. New York has a lot of deficiencies to address this offseason. CBS Sports compiled the team's draft picks, positional needs and prospects to watch in a Giants-centric offseason piece.