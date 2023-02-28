The Kenny Golladay experiment is over, as the New York Giants plan to release the wide receiver on March 15, the first day of the new league year, per ESPN. By waiting until that date, New York will reportedly save $6.7 million.

Prior to the 2021 season, the former Detroit Lions wideout signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Giants that carried a max value of $76 million and $40 million guaranteed. After two 1,000-yard seasons in four years with Detroit as the No. 2 wideout, Golladay was expected to take off after a change of scenery. That did not happen, as he caught just 43 passes for 602 yards and one touchdown in 26 total games played for the Giants. Golladay's base salary for 2023 was set to be $13.25 million, per Spotrac.

Now 29-years-old, it will be interesting to see if Golladay can resurrect his career with another club. He wasn't given any favorable treatment under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, as Golladay made just four starts in 2022 and played more than 43 percent of offensive snaps just twice all year.

"It's a bad contract, and they inherited Kenny," a league source told Pro Football Network in September. "Brian and Joe (Schoen) aren't going to just play a guy because he makes a lot of money. He's not their guy. They're playing their guys. It is what it is."

The former third-round pick out of Northern Illinois has caught 226 passes for 3,670 yards and 22 touchdowns in 73 career games played.