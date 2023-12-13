After his heroics in the New York Giants' 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football, the legend of Tommy DeVito continues to grow and take shape in new and exciting ways. The undrafted rookie whose claim to fame had been being a chicken cutlet-fed, dye-in-the-wool Italian living at home with his parents has gone from a quaint and pleasant story to a legitimate New York sports sensation, and now everyone wants in on the Jersey Juice DeVito has given the town.

Now, DeVito has taken a major step in his arrival on the New York sports scene. On Tuesday, St. John's men's basketball coach Rick Pitino offered DeVito courtside tickets for his team's game against Fordham at Madison Square Garden, looking for a spark from the Giants' rookie revelation and fellow paisano.

While the offer is surely appreciated by DeVito as he ascends to civic hero status, it's not likely he'll be able to take Pitino up on his offer right away. The Giants will be on the road in Week 15 traveling to play the New Orleans Saints as they look to extend their three-game winning steak and remain, against all odds, in the wild card playoff hunt at 5-8.

DeVito has been the driving force behind the Giants' resurrection after a 2-8 start and the loss of starting quarterback Daniel Jones to a torn ACL, as he earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his outstanding performance and game-winning drive against the Packers. DeVito is now the first Giants rookie quarterback to have won three straight games since 1979, when franchise great Phil Simms won four straight.

DeVito is also only the third undrafted rookie quarterback to win three games in a season since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, joining Ed Rubbert (1987) and Devlin Hodges (2019). In addition, he is the first Giants quarterback to post three-straight games with over 20 pass attempts and a passer rating of over 100 since Eli Manning in 2014.