New York Giants tight end Tommy Sweeney suffered a "medical event" during the team's practice on Wednesday, the team announced. They added that Sweeney is "stable, alert and conversant" while being under the care of Giants medical professionals.

Giants coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen were seen by Sweeney's side until he was carted off the practice field, according to The Athletic. The exact specifics of what happened to Sweeney are not currently known.

Sweeney is entering his first season with the Giants after spending his first three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. A 2019 seventh-round pick, Sweeney caught 18 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown during his first three seasons in Buffalo. He caught a touchdown pass during the Giants' preseason game against the Lions on Aug. 11. Sweeney is currently fourth on the Giants' depth chart behind starter Darren Waller and fellow backups Daniel Bellinger and Lawrence Cager.

Prior to the NFL, Sweeney played collegiately at Boston College, where in four years he caught 99 passes for 1,281 yards and 10 touchdowns.