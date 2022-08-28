Tyrod Taylor started the Giants' final preseason game Sunday, but it's possible he may not start the regular season in uniform. Rolling right for a first-quarter pass, the veteran quarterback took a big hit to the chest, then another while hitting the ground. The backup made his own way to the sidelines before being carted off the field and was quickly ruled questionable to return with a back injury. Taylor was set to open 2022 as New York's No. 2 behind Daniel Jones, but his status for Week 1 could be in jeopardy.

The 33-year-old QB initially avoided the Jets' pass rush on the play he went down, but absorbed an upper-chest hit from rookie Michael Clemons while completing his second throw of the day. Clemons then landed on top of Taylor, who stayed on the ground for several minutes. The latter was set for extensive action against the Jets with Jones resting in advance of Week 1, but instead Davis Webb, now on his second stint with the Giants, entered early to take over under center.

Webb would be in line to enter the regular season as Jones' primary backup in the event Taylor is unable to suit up, barring another move at QB around Tuesday's deadline for final roster cuts. Taylor was specifically signed this offseason to give New York proven insurance at the position, having logged 53 career starts while spending time with five different teams.

Perhaps best known for his run as the Bills' starter from 2015-2017, Taylor spent last season with the Texans, starting six games in between a hamstring injury.