New York Giants first-round pick Malik Nabers is seen as someone who can revolutionize the offense, and get Daniel Jones back on track. The LSU product is shifty, can stretch the field and has reliable hands. But what are the expectations for Nabers in Year 1?

Nabers was asked by SNYtv this week what a successful first season in the league would look like. Instead of answering the question, he allowed teammate Isaiah Simmons to set the goals for him. So what are the expectations for Nabers? Well, Simmons set the bar pretty high:

Offensive Rookie of the Year 1,500 receiving yards No more than three drops 10-12 receiving touchdowns

Simmons says he's been around some great wideouts, and he sees greatness in Nabers. So do the Giants, as they literally unretired a jersey number for him to wear.

Some of these goals are achievable for Nabers. He's +1200 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, according to Caesars Sportsbook, which are the fifth-shortest odds, and second-shortest for a non-quarterback behind Marvin Harrison Jr. Caesars also listed Nabers' Over/Under receiving yards at 900.5. If he records double-digit touchdown receptions, Nabers would become the 20th NFL rookie to accomplish the feat. Randy Moss' record of 17 may never be broken.

In 2023, Nabers, who was a unanimous All-American, caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was one of the best to ever come through the school many refer to as "WRU," as Nabers recorded the most receptions (189) and receiving yards (3,003) in program history. His mission to live up to the hype begins on Sunday vs. the Minnesota Vikings.