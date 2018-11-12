Giants vs. 49ers odds, line: 'Monday Night Football' picks, predictions from model on 70-43 roll

Two young, exciting running backs square off on "Monday Night Football" as the San Francisco 49ers host the New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. ET. New York's Saquon Barkley is in the running for Rookie of the Year, while Matt Breida has been the one constant on a banged-up Niners offense. San Francisco opened as a 1.5-point favorite and now is laying a field goal. The over-under, which opened at 43.5, has ticked up to 45 in the latest 49ers vs. Giants odds. Before you make any 49ers vs. Giants picks and predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 10 on a strong 8-0 run. For the season, it is now 22-9 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a blistering 70-43. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model is 89-43 this season, again ranking in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Now, the model has simulated Giants vs. 49ers 10,000 times. We can tell you it's leaning over, projecting 49 points to be scored, but it also says there's plenty of value on one side of the spread. You can only get that pick at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that the Niners' offense was running smoothly and efficiently in its 34-3 victory over the Raiders last time out. Undrafted quarterback Nick Mullens played an incredible game, completing 16 of 22 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns, and finishing with a nearly perfect quarterback rating of 151.9. Mullens had an instant rapport with tight end George Kittle, who broke off a 71-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter. That reception set up a 5-yard Mullens-to-Kittle score to put the game out of reach.

Backup running back Raheem Mostert is out for the season with an arm injury, so expect plenty of carries from Breida. The second-year star, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, is averaging 5.5 yards per carry and has racked up an impressive 531 rushing yards.

But just because the 49ers looked like world-beaters in Week 9 doesn't mean they will crush the Giants.

Eli Manning's completion percentage is 68.3, almost a career high, and he has tossed just six interceptions. In his last game against the Redskins, he went 30 for 47 for 316 yards and a touchdown, leading a late rally that ultimately fell short. He will need a big game from three-time Pro Bowl wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to lift the G-Men. No. 13 is among the league leaders in both receptions (61) and receiving yards (785).

While the Giants' passing game is more than capable, Barkley makes this offense go. The Penn State alum is the ultimate dual threat, averaging 4.7 yards per carry while amassing 1,016 yards from scrimmage with seven scores.

So which side of the Giants vs. 49ers spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the incredible computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors, and find out.