The San Francisco 49ers will seek their 13th consecutive regular-season win when they begin Week 3 of the 2023 NFL schedule with their home opener against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. San Francisco (2-0) ended the 2022 regular season with 10 straight victories and opened the new year with road victories against the Steelers and Los Angeles Rams, scoring 30 points in both contests. New York (1-1) avoided an 0-2 start by staging the franchise's largest comeback of the Super Bowl era to post a 31-28 win in Arizona, but it lost running back Saquon Barkley for a reported three weeks with a sprained ankle.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. 49ers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.

The model enters Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 164-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on an 18-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. 49ers:

Giants vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -10.5

Giants vs. 49ers over/under: 45 points

Giants vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -547, New York +401

SF: 49ers are 14-8 against the spread, including playoffs, since the start of the 2022 season

NYG: Giants are 0-2 ATS this year after going 14-5 in 2022, including playoffs

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco trailed Los Angeles late in the second quarter last Sunday before outscoring the Rams 20-6 en route to victory. Christian McCaffrey came up with another strong effort on the ground, as he carried 20 times for 116 yards and a touchdown. Dating back to last year, the 27-year-old has recorded five 100-yard rushing performances in his last seven regular-season games and run for a TD in six of them.

McCaffrey, who eclipsed the 1,000-yard plateau for the third time in his career last season, leads the NFL in rushing this year with 268 yards. Including the playoffs, he has found his way to the end zone in 13 of his 16 contests since being acquired from Carolina last October. Over that span, he has run for 10 touchdowns and hauled in five scoring passes. He has recorded 40 TDs rushing and 22 receiving since joining the NFL in 2017, making him the fifth player in the Super Bowl era with at least 40 and 20, respectively, in his first seven seasons.

Why the Giants can cover

New York was outscored 60-0 over its first six quarters of the season and fell behind 28-7 late in the third quarter against Arizona before coming alive. The Giants scored 24 unanswered points to match the largest comeback in franchise history, most recently accomplished in 1949 versus the Chicago Cardinals. Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 81% of his attempts in the second half and finished with 321 passing yards and two touchdowns while also running for 59 yards and a score.

The 26-year-old became the first player in Giants history to register 250 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, two TD passes and a rushing score in the same game, all of which he recorded in the second half. He was 26-of-37 in the victory and may have found a No. 1 target in wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. A third-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, the 21-year-old rookie's first career reception went for 58 yards on the first play of the second half, and he had a 31-yard catch in the fourth quarter that led to New York's game-tying touchdown.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the point total, calling for 45 combined points.

