The New York Giants will aim for their second straight road win when they get Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season underway with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. New York (1-1) was trounced by Dallas at home in its season-opener before rallying from a 21-point deficit in the second half to post a 31-28 victory at Arizona last week. Running back Saquon Barkley suffered a sprained ankle in the win, however, and will miss Thursday Night Football. The 49ers (2-0) extended their regular-season winning streak to 12 games with their 30-23 triumph at the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. 49ers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Before making any 49ers vs. Giants picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Advanced Computer Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 164-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on an 18-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on 49ers vs. Giants and just locked in its picks and Thursday Night Football predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. 49ers:

Giants vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -10.5

Giants vs. 49ers over/under: 44 points

Giants vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -547, New York +401

SF: 49ers are 14-8 against the spread, including playoffs, since the start of the 2022 season

NYG: Giants are 0-2 ATS this year after going 14-5 in 2022, including playoffs

Giants vs. 49ers picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the 49ers can cover

Much to almost everyone's surprise, Brock Purdy has gone from being Mr. Irrelevant to a strong NFL starting quarterback. The 23-year-old from Iowa State, who was selected with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, is the eighth signal-caller since 1950 to win his first seven starts. Purdy has thrown 13 touchdown passes and only two interceptions since making his first career start in Week 14 last season and has the highest passer rating (114.1) in the league in that span.

Purdy didn't make a scoring pass in last week's win, but recorded one of San Francisco's three rushing TDs against the Rams. With top receiver Brandon Aiyuk questionable for Thursday Night Football due to a shoulder injury, Purdy likely will be handing off the ball to Christian McCaffrey very often. The 27-year-old running back became the first 49er since Garrison Hearst in 1998 to begin a season with back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances when he gained 116 against Los Angeles. He has a chance to make it three in a row against a Giants defense that is 26th in the NFL against the run (136.5 yards allowed per game). See which team to pick here.

Why the Giants can cover

New York's comeback against the Cardinals was its largest in the Super Bowl era and matched the largest in franchise history. Daniel Jones orchestrated the rally, completing 81% of his pass attempts in the second half for 259 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 58 yards and a score. The 26-year-old quarterback finished with 321 passing yards for just his fourth 300-yard performance in the regular season since recording five as a rookie in 2019.

Jones became the first player in Giants history to register at least 250 passing yards, 50 rushing yards (59), two TD tosses and a rushing score in a game and second in the NFL to accomplish the feat since 2000 (Michael Vick in 2010). He connected six times with tight end Darren Waller, who racked up 76 receiving yards, while rookie wideout Jalin Hyatt made the first two catches of his career for a game-high 89 yards. New York's defense tightened up in the second half last week, allowing only eight points in the final 30 minutes after surrendering 60 over the team's first six quarters of the season. See which team to pick here.

How to make 49ers vs. Giants picks on TNF

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the point total, calling for 45 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's TNF picks at SportsLine.

So who wins 49ers vs. Giants on Thursday Night Football, and which side of the spread cashes almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Giants spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 164-117 roll on NFL picks, and find out.