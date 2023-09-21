The New York Giants will be without their top offensive weapon when they kick off Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. New York (1-1) pulled off its largest comeback of the Super Bowl era last Sunday, as it overcame a 21-point deficit in the second half to post a 31-28 victory at Arizona. However, running back Saquon Barkley suffered a sprained ankle late in the contest and could miss three weeks. The Giants ruled him out for Thursday Night Football earlier this week. San Francisco (2-0) is seeking its 13th straight regular-season win after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 30-23 in Week 2.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. 49ers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Before making any 49ers vs. Giants picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Advanced Computer Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on 49ers vs. Giants and just locked in its picks and Thursday Night Football predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. 49ers:

Giants vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -10.5

Giants vs. 49ers over/under: 44 points

Giants vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -547, New York +401

SF: 49ers are 14-8 against the spread, including playoffs, since the start of the 2022 season

NYG: Giants are 0-2 ATS this year after going 14-5 in 2022, including playoffs

Why the 49ers can cover

In addition to its winning streak, San Francisco enters Thursday Night Football with another active run, as it has recorded at least 30 points in five straight regular-season contests, which matches the longest such stretch in franchise history. The 49ers have scored in every quarter thus far this year and have trailed for a total of 105 seconds over their first two games of 2023. Conversely, New York is last in the NFL in scoring defense with an average of 34 points allowed and has kept the opposition off the board in just one of its first eight quarters.

On the other side of the ball, the 49ers have yielded an average of 15 points to rank third in the league, where they also are in run defense at 65 yards allowed per game. San Francisco has registered six sacks, with defensive end Drake Jackson notching half of them to match his total as a rookie last season. Meanwhile, only Houston rookie C.J. Stroud (11) has been sacked more times than Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who has been taken to the ground 10 times. See which team to pick here.

Why the Giants can cover

With Barkley unable to play, New York will need Daniel Jones to come up with a performance similar to the one he had in the second half against the Cardinals. The 26-year-old quarterback, who is 1-10 as a starter in primetime games, completed 81% of his pass attempts over the final two quarters for 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns while rushing for 58 yards and a score. Running back Matt Breida, who gained a career-high 814 yards with San Francisco in 2018, also could be a factor against his former team.

The Giants also will need to make life uncomfortable for 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who has yet to throw an interception and been sacked only four times this season. New York's defense has not recorded a pick or sack over its first two games of 2023. The Giants had 41 sacks last year to rank 13th in the NFL, with defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence leading the club with a career-high 7.5 in 16 contests. See which team to pick here.

