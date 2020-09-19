The New York Giants will take on the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Bears beat the Lions 27-23 in Week 1. The Giants lost to the Steelers, 26-16. Chicago is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Bears vs. Giants odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 42. Before entering any Giants vs. Bears picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Giants vs. Bears:

Bears vs. Giants spread: Bears -5.5

Bears vs. Giants over-under: 42 points

Bears vs. Giants money line: Chicago -250, New York +210

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago snuck past the Detroit Lions with a 27-23 comeback victory on Sunday. The Bears overcame a 23-6 deficit. Mitchell Trubisky passed for three TDs and 242 yards on 36 attempts. Trubisky now eyes the Chicago home opener, as he has thrown nine TD passes with three interceptions in his past four games at Soldier Field.

Allen Robinson has three receiving TDs in his past three home games. Jimmy Graham had a TD catch in his Chicago debut last week and became the fourth tight end n NFL history to reach the 75-TD mark. David Montgomery had 74 scrimmage yards last week. He has registered 50-plus scrimmage yards in four of his past five games at Soldier Field.

Why the Giants can cover

The Giants took a 26-16 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. Saquon Barkley was held to six yards on 15 carries. He did catch six passes for 60 yards. Darius Slayton had six catches for 102 yards and two TDs. It was Slayton's third career 100-yard game.

Daniel Jones had 18 TD passes with three interceptions in six road games last season. Sterling Shepard is gunning for his fifth consecutive game with five or more receptions. Leonard Williams had a sack and two tackles for a loss vs. Pittsburgh. The Giants have won two of the past three meetings with the Bears.

