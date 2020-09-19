Mitchell Trubisky's performance in the fourth quarter of Chicago's Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions was arguably the biggest surprise in the entire NFL coming out of the opening weekend. The Bears quarterback flipped a switch and led his team on a 21-point fourth quarter where he threw three touchdowns and erased a 17-point deficit to move Chicago to 1-0 on the year. Heading into Week 2, the question focuses on whether or not what we saw from Trubisky in the comeback was the quarterback turning a corner in his career or just a flash in the pan.

He'll get a chance to build off the momentum of that performance when the Bears open up Soldier Field on Sunday and host the New York Giants, who are looking to rebound off a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. Second-year quarterback Daniel Jones showed promise in that primetime loss -- throwing two touchdowns to Darius Slayton -- but he also showed that he's still a work in progress after throwing a pair of picks, one of which coming in the end zone.

Here, we'll be diving into all the betting angles for this Week 2 contest between these NFC clubs and help identify some of the softer areas that should be attacked. All odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, September 20 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Giants at Chicago (-5.5)

This line stuck at the lookahead number on Sunday evening when it reopened at Bears -5.5. The market started to move toward the Giants on Tuesday, going through five and hitting Bears -4.5 in the afternoon, but by the next day it had shifted right back toward Chicago at -5.5.

The pick: Giants +5.5. Mitch Trubisky was undeniably great in the final quarter of play against Detroit in the opener, but that doesn't immediately erase the other three quarters where he looked more like the quarterback we've seen over the last few years. While the Giants struggled against Pittsburgh, Daniel Jones continues to show flashes of his potential and I highly doubt Saquon Barkley will have back-to-back poor showings on the ground. Chicago is also 3-10 ATS in its last 13 home games.

Over/Under 42 points

The total stayed steady when it reopened at 43 but dropped a half-point by Tuesday before losing another half-point by Saturday.

The pick: Under 42. The Under is 9-2 in Chicago's last 11 home contest. If Trubisky comes back down the earth and the Bears defense is able to keep the Giants scoring to a minimum, it's hard to see this game turning into a high-flying affair.

First half: Bears -3, O/U 21

The pick: Under 21. I believe it's going to be apparent that the Trubisky we saw in the fourth quarter of Week 1 is the outlier, which means that he'll be closer to the quarterback that led Chicago to just six points through three quarters. If that's the case, it's hard to see them hitting the Over for the first half. Daniel Jones and the Giants offense did impress with 10 points in their first half against a stout Pittsburgh offense, but that's about as high as they should get here in Week 2 as well.

Player props

Daniel Jones total passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (+110). Jones was able to find Darius Slayton twice in the opener and should continue to have success scoring through the air against Chicago. If Trubisky continues his fourth-quarter hot streak from Week 1, that would require Jones to go toe-to-toe with him thus creating even more scoring opportunities with his arm.

Daniel Jones total rushing yards: Over 14.5 (-115). This number just seems too low. Jones averaged 21.5 rushing yards a game during his rookie season and rushed for 22 yards in the opener against Pittsburgh.

Saquon Barkley total rushing + receiving yards: Over 102.5 (-110). Barkley should bounce back after an abysmal rushing performance against Pittsburgh. Even if he doesn't have a stellar game on the ground, combining double-digit rushing attempts with the potential of double-digit targets from Daniel Jones gives him a ton of promise to hit the Over. In 13 games last season, Barkley averaged 110.8 yards from scrimmage.

Anthony Miller total receiving yards: Over 41.5 (-110). He has the ability to rip this off on a single reception. Miller saw six targets from Trubisky in Week 1 and if he sees that same workload again (and I expect he will) he has a tremendous shot at going Over.

Mitchell Trubisky total passing completion: Under 21.5 (+105). New York's secondary isn't anything to write home about but still held Ben Roethlisberger under this total in the opener. Even in arguably the best game of his career last week, Trubisky completed 20 passes. Great value here if you are of the mind that he'll come back down to earth.

David Montgomery total receiving yards: Over 7.5 (-105). Montgomery is averaging 7.5 yards per reception for his career. While Tarik Cohen is Chicago's primary receiving back, Montgomery did see three targets in Week 1 and was able to catch one for 10 yards. If he sees similar work in Week 2, all it takes is possibly one grab to hit.