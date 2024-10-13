The New York Giants (2-3) will try to win back-to-back games for the first time this season when they host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-4) on Sunday Night Football. New York bounced back from a narrow loss to Dallas with a 29-20 win over the Seahawks last week, as rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. rushed 18 times for 129 yards. The fifth-round draft pick came into the game with just 12 carries for 29 yards, but he took on a bigger role due to Devin Singletary's groin injury. Singletary is out for SNF, a key factor to consider when placing Giants vs. Bengals NFL prop bets.

Bengals running back Chase Brown (quadricep) is also dealing with an injury, but he is expected to play on Sunday. Brown's over/under for rushing yards is 43.5 in the latest Bengals vs. Giants NFL player props.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. Last season, the AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. This year, it has already nailed 128 picks rated 4 stars or better. Anybody who followed those picks was way up.

For Giants vs. Bengals NFL betting on Sunday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Bengals vs. Giants prop picks for every available prop market.

Top NFL player prop bets for Giants vs. Bengals

After analyzing Bengals vs. Giants props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Giants quarterback Daniel Jones goes Over 212.5 passing yards. Jones finished with fewer than 190 passing yards in his first two games of the season, but he has gone over the 230-yard mark in his three games since then. He had a season-high 281 passing yards against the Cowboys two weeks ago before finishing with 257 yards and two touchdowns in a win at Seattle last week.

Jones will not have rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers (concussion) available on Sunday, but Nabers was also sidelined last week. Darius Slayton stepped up with Nabers out, catching eight passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. Jones is facing a Cincinnati defense that ranks No. 31 in the NFL in points allowed per game (29), one reason why the AI PickBot has Jones finishing with more than 250 passing yards on Sunday. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for New York vs. Cincinnati

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has 12 NFL props rated four stars or better.

Which Giants vs. Bengals prop bets should you target for Sunday Night Football?