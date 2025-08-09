AFC meets NFC in an in-state 2025 NFL preseason battle as the Buffalo Bills host the New York Giants on Saturday. The Bills topped the AFC East last season with a 13-4 record, and are looking to have another strong season before making a deeper playoff run. Meanwhile, the Giants finished 3-14 in the NFC East and have plenty of questions heading into their 2025 campaign as Russell Wilson heads core of new quarterbacks battling for playing time.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Buffalo is set for 1 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Giants odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 36.5.

White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 718-623-37 on ATS picks from 2017-24, returning more than $3,200 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks, nailing his predictions on the NFL odds. He is 59-30 (+2533) on his last 89 picks in Giants games.

Here are R.J. White's best bets for Bills vs. Giants on Saturday:

Bills 1st quarter money line (-102)

Bills on the money line (-110)

Over 36.5 (-105)

Giants 125+ team rushing yards (-120)

Bills 1st quarter money line (-102)

Buffalo is expected to play its starters minus Josh Allen in the first quarter, and the expert likes Mitchell Trubisky to get the ball down the field.



"On the other side of the ball, the Giants will likely be missing their top two left tackles with Andrew Thomas still working his way back from a Lisfranc injury and James Hudson suffering an apparent injury in camp this week, and that should allow the Bills' defensive line to cook in the opening period," White said. "Expect a strong start from Buffalo."



Place this bet at -102 odds at DraftKings

Bills on the money line (-110)

White admits he isn't as confident in the Bills to dominate the entire game as Sean McDermott makes his way down Buffalo's depth chart. New York's own depth chart is interesting given the crowded QB content, but White thinks Jaxon Dart could get some decent playing time and thrive against Buffalo's defensive depth chart.



"Since I like the Bills to lead after the first quarter, I'm going to lean to backing them on the money line as well, but live bettors will want to take stock after that first quarter and potentially hop on the Giants at a good price," White said.

Over 36.5 (-105)

"This is another one where I feel like in the end we'll probably get to 37 but I want to wait to bet in-game and get a better number if possible," White said. "That could be difficult if the Bills score a touchdown on their opening possession, but my expectation is the Giants won't score more than three points in the first quarter, so there could be a window where we're able to get a 33.5 or at least a 34.5 to play instead of the 36.5."



The Over is listed at -105 at FanDuel

Giants 125+ team rushing yards (-120)

Even with crowded competition at QB, White expects New York to run the ball a considerable amount in Saturday's preseason game. Given the injuries at tackle, the Giants are better off rushing down field to avoid further injuries on offense.



Place this bet at -120 odds at Caesars.

