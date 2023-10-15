The Week 6 edition of Sunday Night Football pits the New York Giants against the Buffalo Bills. Highmark Stadium hosts the matchup in Orchard Park and the all-time series is tied at 7-7 between the two teams. New York is 1-4 this season, including a 31-16 loss to Miami in Week 5. Buffalo is 3-2 overall and 2-0 in true home games and coming off a 25-20 loss to Jacksonville in London. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is out with a neck injury.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET in Buffalo. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Bills as 15-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 43.5 in the latest Giants vs. Bills odds. Before you make any Bills vs. Giants picks and NFL predictions, you need to see what SportsLine expert R.J. White has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving New York.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS NFL picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors. Moreover, White has a read on the pulse of the Giants. He is an amazing 42-22 on his last 64 picks involving New York. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has set his sights on Giants vs. Bills and just locked in his picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Bills:

Giants vs. Bills spread: Bills -15

Giants vs. Bills over/under: 43.5 points

Giants vs. Bills money line: Bills -1291, Giants +775

NYG: Giants are 0-5 against the spread this season

BUFF: Bills are 3-2 against the spread this season

Giants vs. Bills Picks: See picks at SportsLine

Giants vs Bills live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Giants can cover

Tight end Darren Waller is one of the most dynamic players in the league at the position and caught eight passes for 86 yards last week against Miami. Over the last five seasons, Waller has more than 3,600 yards in 57 games and is near the top of the league among tight ends in averaging 63.7 yards per game in that sample.

Buffalo's defense may also be vulnerable after giving up 474 total yards in the Week 5 loss to Jacksonville. The Bills are now operating without All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano, who suffered multiple leg injuries in Week 5. Buffalo is also No. 26 in the league in yards allowed per play (5.7), with poor numbers against the run. Opponents are averaging 134.0 rushing yards per game and 5.8 yards per carry against the Bills this season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo has out-scored opponents by an average of 15.8 points per game this season, the second-best mark in the NFL. In the last 13 home games, the Bills are 12-1 with a plus-211 point differential. Buffalo has averaged 32.8 points per game in those 13 home contests and has scored at least 32 points in four straight home games. From there, the Bills are No. 3 in the NFL in scoring 31.8 points per game this season, including 35.8 points per game over the last four outings.

Buffalo has scored on half (50.0%) of offensive possessions this season, averaging 2.83 points per drive. The Bills are also in the top four of the NFL in total yards (390.4 per game) and yards per offensive play (6.2), with elite metrics in the red zone (72.7%) and on third down (49.2%). Buffalo's passing game is dynamic behind Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, ranking in the top three of the NFL in passing yards (274.2 per game), passing touchdowns (11), and net yards per pass attempt (7.5). Buffalo is also facing a New York defense that is in the bottom five of the league in points allowed, points allowed per drive, total yards allowed, yards per play allowed, and rushing yards allowed this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Giants vs. Bills picks

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Bills vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bills vs. Giants spread to back, all from the expert on a 42-22 roll on picks involving New York, and find out.