Giants vs. Buccaneers final score, crazy comeback win for New York on the back of Daniel Jones

The legend of Daniel Jones and the New York Giants begins. With the Giants trailing by 18 points at halftime of their Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and with running back Saquon Barkley ruled out with an ankle injury, the rookie No. 6 overall pick led the Giants to 15 unanswered points and 22 overall in the second half on route to a 32-31 victory.

Jones finished with 336 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and two touchdown runs. The Giants didn't lean on Wayne Gallman, who replaced Barkley, and they didn't need to. Jones went through a brief rough patch in the third quarter before leading the team on an 8-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that he capped off with his second rushing touchdown.

On the flip side, it was a heartbreaking loss for a Buccaneers team whose offense was stymied in the second half. Still, Tampa Bay got into position for a game-winning field goal and kicker Matt Gay missed a chip shot.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the New York Giants in Week 3 marks the beginning of a new era of football for the NFC East franchise. The Giants have officially named No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones their starting quarterback sooner than anyone anticipated. Only two games into the 2019 regular season, with the postseason still in play, head coach Pat Shurmur's decision is a clear-cut indicator he believes Jones, and not veteran two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, gives the team the best chance to win now.

Earlier this week, I broke down how the Giants offense will dramatically change with Jones starting in eight key ways. However, Jones' first start won't come with the full deck of cards as the Giants' injury situation at the wide receiver position continues. Starting wide receiver Cody Latimer has been ruled out (concussion) and fellow starter Bennie Fowler is questionable. Golden Tate is still serving his suspension. The good news is that Sterling Shepard has been cleared from the concussion protocol and is expected to start. The Giants will also get back rookie Darius Slayton for his NFL debut; Jones and Slayton built a rapport during the offseason.

On the flip side, the Buccaneers are two Jameis Winston pick-sixes away from being 2-0 through the first two weeks in large part due to their surprisingly stout defense. Tampa Bay was expected to have one of the NFL's worst defenses again in 2019 after losing Jason Pierre-Paul to injured reserve, but first-year defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has changed that. Through two weeks, they have been the exact opposite of the sieve they were in 2018.

The Buccaneers are expected (and heavily favored) to win this game, but it's difficult to predict how the rookie quarterback will look in his debut, so every scenario is certainly in play.