Who's Playing

Arizona @ New York

Current Records: Arizona 6-6; New York 5-7

What to Know

The Arizona Cardinals will square off against the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at MetLife Stadium. New York should still be feeling good after a win, while the Cardinals will be looking to regain their footing.

Arizona came up short against the Los Angeles Rams last week, falling 38-28. A silver lining for Arizona was the play of TE Dan Arnold, who snatched two receiving TDs. Arnold's performance made up for a slower game against the New England Patriots two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, New York didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Seattle Seahawks last week, but they still walked away with a 17-12 victory. New York's RB Wayne Gallman was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 135 yards on the ground on 16 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Gallman has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Arizona going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take the Cardinals against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

Arizona is now 6-6 while the Giants sit at 5-7. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Arizona ranks second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 19 on the season. Less enviably, New York is stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest overall offensive touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only 20 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $98.28

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona have won both of the games they've played against New York in the last six years.