Giants vs. Cardinals: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

N.Y. Giants (home) vs. Arizona (away)

Current Records: N.Y. Giants 2-4-0; Arizona 2-3-1

What to Know

Arizona will take on the Giants at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Last week, Arizona won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Atlanta 34-33. QB Kyler Murray was slinging it as he passed for 340 yards and three TDs on 37 attempts. Murray ended up with a passer rating of 128.20. Murray's sharp evening set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, a win for the Giants just wasn't in the stars as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 35-14 punch to the gut against New England. The Giants were surely aware of their 17-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Arizona's victory lifted them to 2-3-1 while the Giants' loss dropped them down to 2-4. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Giants are stumbling into the game with the second most passing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 303.7 on average. The Cardinals have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed per game, with 16 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Giants are a 3-point favorite against the Cardinals.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.