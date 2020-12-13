Who's Playing

Arizona @ New York

Current Records: Arizona 6-6; New York 5-7

What to Know

The Arizona Cardinals will head out on the road to face off against the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at MetLife Stadium. New York should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Cardinals will be looking to get back in the win column.

Arizona came up short against the Los Angeles Rams last week, falling 38-28. The losing side was boosted by TE Dan Arnold, who snatched two receiving TDs. Arnold had some trouble finding his footing against the New England Patriots two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, New York beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-12 last week. New York's RB Wayne Gallman was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 135 yards on the ground on 16 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Gallman has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Arizona going off at just a 3-point favorite. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Arizona is now 6-6 while the Giants sit at 5-7. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cardinals rank second in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 19 on the season. Less enviably, New York is stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest overall offensive touchdowns in the league, having accrued only 20 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $98.28

Odds

The Cardinals are a 3-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona have won both of the games they've played against New York in the last six years.

Oct 20, 2019 - Arizona 27 vs. New York 21

Dec 24, 2017 - Arizona 23 vs. New York 0

Top Projected Fantasy Players