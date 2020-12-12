The Cardinals and Giants have been on opposite ends of the spectrum over the last few weeks. Arizona comes into this Week 14 matchup at MetLife Stadium losing four of its last five and had it not been for a Kyler Murray Hail Mary to DeAndre Hopkins against the Bills, Kliff Kingsbury's club would be looking at five consecutive losses. As for the Giants, they are playing hard under first-year head coach Joe Judge and are winners of four straight, including an upset over the Seahawks in Seattle last week. This streak has New York in first place in the NFC East. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are just outside the current playoff picture in the NFC.

Here, we're going to get into all the different betting angles that this crucial game has to offer for both clubs. Along with the spread and total, we'll take a look at how the lines have moved throughout the week and pick a few of our favorite player props in this head-to-head. All NFL odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 13 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Arizona (6-6) at N.Y. Giants (5-7)

Latest Odds: Cardinals -2.5 Bet Now

This spread initially opened at Arizona -2 and did move around quite a bit throughout the week. After opening, it jumped up a half-point before starting a free-fall that saw this spread go as low as Arizona -1.5. Then, there was a late-week surge that saw the Cardinals go all the way up to a field goal favorite at Arizona -3.

Kliff Kingsbury's team is 0-5 ATS over their last five games, which is the second-longest streak in the NFL. What's interesting is that this Cardinals team seems to play much better when looked at as an underdog. Under Kingsbury and Murray, Arizona is 2-6 ATS as a favorite and 12-6-2 ATS as an underdog. They are 1-2 ATS as a road favorite. Meanwhile, the Giants have covered in back-to-back home games. They've also covered seven-straight games as an underdog, including outright wins in their last three.

Projected score: N.Y. Giants 21, Arizona 17

Over/Under

Latest Odds: Over 46.5 Bet Now

The total for this game has held true throughout the week at 45. Between these two teams, the Under is 15-7-2 this season. Giants Unders are 3-0-1 during this recent four-game winning streak with an average of 38 points per game. On the other side, Cardinals Unders are 5-0-1 on the road this season.

Projected total: 38

Player Props

Kyler Murray total passing yards: Under 247.5 (-115). Murray doesn't seem like he's 100% and has averaged just 171.5 passing yards per game over the last two weeks.

Kenyan Drake total rushing yards: Under 55.5 (-110). The Giants have been solid against the run this season and are allowing the third-fewest rushing yards in the league entering Week 14. When you combine that with Drake's inconsistency this season, it's hard to envision him piling up the yards.

Sterling Shepard total receptions: Over 3.5 (-160). Daniel Jones looks like he has a chance to suit up in this game, which naturally would boost Shepard's odds of hitting the Over here. Even if he doesn't, however, the Giants receiver is heavily involved in this offense, seeing seven targets per game. That's plenty to get over the hump.

Wayne Gallman Jr. total rushing yards: Over 55.5 (-115). Gallman is red hot coming into Week 14, averaging 114.5 rushing yards over his last two games. The Cardinals run defense is also a bit suspect, allowing an average of 123 yards on the ground per game this season.