Giants vs. Chargers live updates: Score, analysis, highlights as rookie Jaxson Dart makes first start

The Giants unveil their rookie signal-caller against Justin Herbert and the perfect Chargers in Week 4

The time is now for Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart! It only took three weeks of watching veteran Russell Wilson for coach Brian Daboll to make the switch to the rookie that New York traded back into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select.

Dart is basically being counted on to save Daboll's job, which puts him under a ton of pressure as if playing in New York isn't pressure enough.

However, Wilson just wasn't good in two of the three games he started this season in leading the Giants to an 0-3 record. Gotta think throwing the ball nowhere near any of his receivers four straight times in the red zone against the Chiefs in Week 3 was the last straw.

While there's excitement in New York for Dart's first start, it will be anything but easy. The Los Angeles Chargers come to town and they have one of the NFL's best defenses under defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. The Chargers defense leads the NFL in red zone efficiency, which has been the Giants biggest problem on offense in the Daboll era. 

Can the Giants score enough and find a way to win their first game of the season in Dart's first NFL start or will the Chargers remain unbeaten? Follow along in the live blog below as we break down this NFC matchup as it happens.

Where to Watch Giants vs. Chargers live

Date: Sunday, Sept. 28 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Metlife Stadium (East Rutherford)
TV: CBS Stream: Paramount+ (Try for free)
Spread: Chargers -6, O/U 44.5 (Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Kevin Steimle
September 28, 2025, 3:52 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 11:52 am EDT
 
Inactives
Kevin Steimle
September 28, 2025, 3:37 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 11:37 am EDT
 
Justin Herbert is money on the road

He is +168 to throw a pick today for those who were wondering.

Kevin Steimle
September 28, 2025, 3:16 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 11:16 am EDT
 
QB1 arrives for Giants
Kevin Steimle
September 28, 2025, 2:39 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 10:39 am EDT
 
Giants place Graham Gano on IR

The Giants placed Graham Gano on IR and elevated kicker Jude McAtamney from the practice squad on Saturday and he'll handle the kicking duties Sunday. McAtamney won the job over veteran Younghoe Koo.

Kevin Steimle
September 28, 2025, 1:17 AM
Sep. 27, 2025, 9:17 pm EDT
 
Giants shorthanded at running back

The Giants are rolling with just two running backs with Tyrone Tracy out due to injury. Rookie Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary will be the only backs active on Sunday. 

Kevin Steimle
September 28, 2025, 1:15 AM
Sep. 27, 2025, 9:15 pm EDT
