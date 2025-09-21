Thomas, the former first-round draft pick, is officially active for New York after missing the first two games of the season with a lingering Lisfranc injury. The left tackle also missed 11 games in 2024. His return could boost Russell Wilson's protection, paving the way for additional downfield shots to Malik Nabers, who exploded for 167 yards and two scores in Week 2.
Giants vs. Chiefs live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football'
It's a battle of winless teams on Sunday night as New York hosts Kansas City
Don't look now, but the New York Giants have the same record as the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite advancing to five of the last six Super Bowls, the reigning AFC champions are one of the NFL's winless teams entering Week 3, fresh off a sluggish defeat at the hands of their last Super Bowl nemesis.
The Giants, meanwhile, nearly upset the rival Dallas Cowboys when Russell Wilson launched 450 yards in a shootout with America's Team in Week 2. Now they get another chance to steal the spotlight at home, where they'll host the Chiefs in a prime-time clash of two franchises in search of a true identity.
Are the Chiefs still contenders, considering how much Patrick Mahomes has strained to drive the ball amid an injury-littered offense? Can the Giants tighten up their defense and get another vintage performance from Wilson to actually make noise in the NFC East? Either way, this one's must-see TV.
Stay tuned for live updates and analysis.
Where to watch Giants vs. Chiefs live
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 21 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
- TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Chiefs -6; O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
