The New York Giants (8-6-1) can clinch a postseason berth with a victory versus the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. New York hasn't seen the playoffs since 2016 but has done wonders under first-year coach Brian Daboll. The former Bills offensive coordinator has tailored an offense that suits Daniel Jones' strengths, while a healthy Saquon Barkley is again one of the league's best running backs. On the other hand, Indianapolis has already been eliminated from postseason contention and enters Sunday's showdown on a five-game losing streak.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The latest Colts vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook have New York as 5.5-point home favorites, while the over/under is 38.5.

How to watch Giants vs. Colts

Colts vs. Giants date: Sunday, Jan. 1

Colts vs. Giants time: 1 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Giants TV channel: CBS

Week 17 NFL picks for Giants vs. Colts

Before tuning into Sunday's Colts vs. Giants game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 158-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Giants vs. Colts, the model is backing the Over (38.5). While Jeff Saturday's appointment as the interim coach hasn't affected the outcome of Colts' games, he has had a discernible effect on the total of Indy's games. Indianapolis hit the Over just once during Frank Reich's nine games in charge, but the Colts have done so four times across Saturday's six games.

Both the Giants and Colts rank in the bottom half of the league in scoring defense as the former is 20th and the latter ranks 25th. Those respective units have the tendency to make below-average offenses look fully competent as has been the case in previous games. New York's last five home games have all seen at least 40 total points, while the same can be said for the Colts' last three road contests. The model foresees Sunday's game eclipsing 40 points with ease as it has the Over (38.5) hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

