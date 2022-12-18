Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has failed to eclipse 200 passing yards in each of the last two weeks, and in Week 12 against Dallas, he only came away with 210. On Sunday Night Football, he faces off against a Washington Commanders side that he saw just two weeks ago, and that sacked him four times. Jones finished with 71 rushing yards on 12 carries, threw a touchdown, and lost a fumble in that game, but should you consider him for your Giants vs. Commanders NFL DFS lineups?

Washington is coming off of its bye, and though the Commanders activated quarterback Carson Wentz from injured reserve, Taylor Heinicke remains the starter. Fantasy owners face a tough choice at the QB position in the NFL DFS player pool, as Heinicke didn't run the ball and lost a fumble as well in the last meeting, but he finished with two passing touchdowns. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Giants vs. Commanders on Sunday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley has only gone over 50 rushing yards once in the last four weeks, and that was against the Commanders in Week 13. He finished that game with 63 rushing yards and a touchdown in addition to five receptions for 18 yards in the 20-20 tie.

Barkley's recent inefficiency has come from varying degrees of offensive line injuries, lack of production in the passing game and tough matchups. However, even though Washington has only had to defend 251 carries from opposing running backs this season, and has given up just 1,021 yards, that shakes out to a 4.06 yards per carry average. The Commanders also haven't had to deal with running backs as receivers very often (46 receptions, 322 yards), but they have given up a league-high six receiving touchdowns to the position.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The fourth-year receiver is just over 100 yards away from surpassing his receiving yardage total from all of last season. Against the Giants two weeks ago, he finished with eight receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown.

McLaurin has accounted for 39% of the wide receiver targets for Washington this season, and 23% of the team's total targets. The Giants will also be lighter in the secondary this week, as starting cornerback Adoree Jackson (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's contest. Moreover, New York's defense allows the fourth-highest average depth of target to opposing pass-catchers (8.8), so McLaurin should pick up yards in bunches on Sunday night. You can see the rest of McClure's SNF DFS advice here.

