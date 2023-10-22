The New York Giants are still in search of their second win of the season, and they get another chance when they host the Washington Commanders on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The home team was held without a touchdown in last week's 14-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and the health of starting quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) may keep him sidelined. Meanwhile, Sam Howell and the Commanders should be confident ahead of Sunday's matchup after an impressive 24-16 win against the Atlanta Falcons. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is 1 p.m. ET. The Commanders are three-point favorites in the latest Giants vs. Commanders odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 37. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

How to watch Commanders vs. Giants

Giants vs. Commanders date: Sunday, Oct. 22

Giants vs. Commanders time: 1 p.m. ET

Giants vs. Commanders TV channel: CBS

Giants vs. Commanders streaming: Paramount+

Week 7 NFL picks for Commanders vs. Giants

Before tuning into Sunday's Giants vs. Commanders game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 172-120 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 26-12 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Giants vs. Commanders, the model is picking Over 37 total points to be scored. Jones' injury is just one ailment that New York's offense is dealing with, and the Giants are averaging just 11 points per game this season. They shouldn't be too heavily tested by Washington's defense though, so they should have an easier time putting points on the board even if Tyrod Taylor takes over under center.

The Commanders have scored 20 or more points in five out of six games this season. Howell is coming off a three-TD performance against Atlanta so he should be plenty confident heading into MetLife on Sunday. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.