Two NFC East rivals will try to settle unresolved issues when the Washington Commanders host the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. After sweeping last year's two-game series, Washington (7-5-1) visited New York (7-5-1) two weeks ago with hopes of continued success, but both teams were left unsatisfied after playing to a 20-20 tie. The Commanders, who are coming off their bye, have gone 6-1-1 in their last eight games, while the Giants are 1-4-1 in their past six after winning six of their first seven contests this season. Washington and New York occupy the second and third wild-card spots in the NFL playoff picture.

Giants vs. Commanders spread: Washington -4.5

Giants vs. Commanders over/under: 40.5 points

Giants vs. Commanders money line: Washington -220, New York +180

WAS: Commanders are 11-3-1 against the spread in QB Taylor Heinicke's last 15 starts

NYG: Giants are 4-0 ATS in their last four visits to Washington



Why the Commanders can cover

Washington squandered a 10-point lead in the Week 13 meeting, but used a 90-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to knot the contest, with Taylor Heinicke connecting with rookie Jahan Dotson for a 28-yard touchdown. Heinicke, who is 5-1-1 as a starter this season, threw for 275 yards and recorded his fourth multi-TD performance of the year in the tie. The 29-year-old has completed 66.7% of his pass attempts for 731 yards and four scores while going 2-0-1 in three career meetings with the Giants.

The Commanders have been strong on the other side of the ball and rank fourth in total defense (310.5 yards allowed). They are 10th in points allowed at 19.7 per game, but have given up an average of 16 over their last eight contests, the second-fewest in the league during that span. Washington is tied for 10th with 34 sacks, as defensive tackles Daron Payne (8.5) and Jonathan Allen (7.5) and defensive end Montez Sweat have registered at least seven apiece. See which team to pick here.

Why the Giants can cover

Daniel Jones is 0-9 lifetime in primetime games, but he's had some of the strongest performances of his career against Washington. In six outings, the 25-year-old quarterback is 4-1-1 and has completed 70.4% of his pass attempts for 1,350 yards with 10 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Jones was 25-of-31 for 200 yards and a score versus the Commanders two weeks ago and also led the Giants in rushing with 71 yards on 12 carries.

New York is hoping Saquon Barkley will return to the form he displayed over the first nine games of the season, when he ran for at least 70 yards eight times and had four 100-yard efforts. The 25-year-old is fourth in rushing with 1,083 yards but has gained only 152 over his last four contests after registering the same number in Week 10 against Houston. Barkley has averaged 91.2 rushing yards in six meetings with Washington and had the two highest outputs of his NFL tenure versus the club, gaining 170 yards on 14 carries as a rookie on Dec. 9, 2018 and eclipsing that number with a career-best 189 on 22 rushes on Dec. 22, 2019. See which team to pick here.

