The Washington Commanders will attempt to strengthen their hold on a playoff berth when they host the NFC East-rival New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. Washington (7-5-1) has followed a four-game losing streak with a 6-1-1 run to climb into the second wild-card spot in the NFC playoff picture. New York (7-5-1) has been heading in the opposite direction, as it has gone 1-4-1 after a 6-1 start and is clinging to the final wild card. The teams met in New York in Week 13, with the Commanders scoring late to salvage a 20-20 tie.

Giants vs. Commanders spread: Washington -4.5

Giants vs. Commanders over/under: 40.5 points

Giants vs. Commanders money line: Washington -220, New York +180

WAS: Commanders are 11-3-1 against the spread in QB Taylor Heinicke's last 15 starts

NYG: Giants are 4-0 ATS in their last four visits to Washington



Why the Commanders can cover

Washington's improved ground attack has been one of the reasons for the team's surge, as it has averaged 146.6 rushing yards over its last eight games. The Commanders ran for 165 yards in Week 13 against a New York defense that ranks 29th in rushing yards allowed per game (149.7) and 31st in yards allowed per carry (5.36). Rookie Brian Robinson Jr. leads the Commanders with 563 yards in nine games and has gained 201 over his last two outings, including 96 against the Giants.

Terry McLaurin continued to baffle the Giants' defense two weeks ago, as he hauled in eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. The 27-year-old wideout has averaged 96.7 receiving yards in six career meetings with New York, making 44 catches for 580 yards and three scores. Taylor Heinicke threw for 275 yards and two TDs in the Week 13 matchup and is 2-0-1 lifetime versus the Giants with a 66.7 completion percentage, 731 passing yards, four touchdown tosses and just one interception. See which team to pick here.

Why the Giants can cover

Daniel Jones is 0-9 lifetime in primetime games, but he's had some of the strongest performances of his career against Washington. In six outings, the 25-year-old quarterback is 4-1-1 and has completed 70.4% of his pass attempts for 1,350 yards with 10 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Jones was 25-of-31 for 200 yards and a score versus the Commanders two weeks ago and also led the Giants in rushing with 71 yards on 12 carries.

New York is hoping Saquon Barkley will return to the form he displayed over the first nine games of the season, when he ran for at least 70 yards eight times and had four 100-yard efforts. The 25-year-old is fourth in rushing with 1,083 yards but has gained only 152 over his last four contests after registering the same number in Week 10 against Houston. Barkley has averaged 91.2 rushing yards in six meetings with Washington and had the two highest outputs of his NFL tenure versus the club, gaining 170 yards on 14 carries as a rookie on Dec. 9, 2018 and eclipsing that number with a career-best 189 on 22 rushes on Dec. 22, 2019. See which team to pick here.

