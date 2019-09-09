Giants vs. Cowboys final score: Dak Prescott torches Giants as teams total nearly 1,000 yards of offense

The Dallas Cowboys got the football first in Sunday's showdown with the New York Giants, but the Giants surprisingly scored first. After forcing a punt following an underthrown and unsuccessful third-down conversion, the Giants went on a seven-play, 91-yard touchdown drive. The lead didn't last long. Dak Prescott went off with three touchdown passes to close out the first half with 21 unanswered points.

Then, it was all Cowboys, all the time as they rolled to a 35-17 win over their division rivals. In a game that got out of hand midway through the third quarter, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw just seven incomplete passes to accompany his four touchdown passes and 405 passing yards. Prescott was so dominant the Cowboys didn't even have to give Ezekiel Elliott his normal workload, as the running back returned to the team from his holdout less than one week ago.

The Cowboys totaled 494 yards of offense and the Giants weren't too far behind them with 470. Despite totaling just 24 fewer yards, the Giants put up just 17 points -- and that included one final drive in what we like to call "garbage" time -- the team already trailing by 25 points. Together, the two teams totaled 964 yards of offense.

The Giants failed to convert on third down and they failed to stop the Cowboys on the flip side. They also failed to force any turnovers despite committing two of their own. The cherry on top for the Giants was their lack of success in the red zone where they converted on just two of four chances. That is a recipe for disaster in the NFL, and it's no surprise this was one of the most lopsided games on the Week 1 slate.

