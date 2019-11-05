Giants vs. Cowboys: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

N.Y. Giants (home) vs. Dallas (away)

Current Records: N.Y. Giants 2-6; Dallas 4-3

What to Know

Dallas has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. Dallas and the Giants will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at MetLife Stadium. The Cowboys have a defense that allows only 17.71 points per game, so the Giants' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Dallas took their matchup against Philadelphia two weeks ago by a conclusive 37-10 score. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 27-7.

Dallas' defense was a presence, and it collected one interception and three fumbles. That interception came courtesy of FS Xavier Woods with 11:59 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Giants didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 31-26 to Detroit last week. The Giants got a solid performance out of QB Daniel Jones, who passed for 322 yards and four TDs on 41 attempts; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 124.20. Not surprisingly, Jones' sharp performance set his single-game passing touchdown high for the season.

The Giants' defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Matthew Stafford and got past Detroit's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 26 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.

Dallas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-3 against the spread.

Dallas' victory lifted them to 4-3 while the Giants' defeat dropped them down to 2-6. We'll see if the Cowboys can repeat their recent success or if the Giants bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Giants.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Dallas have won six out of their last nine games against N.Y. Giants.

Sep 08, 2019 - Dallas 35 vs. N.Y. Giants 17

Dec 30, 2018 - Dallas 36 vs. N.Y. Giants 35

Sep 16, 2018 - Dallas 20 vs. N.Y. Giants 13

Dec 10, 2017 - Dallas 30 vs. N.Y. Giants 10

Sep 10, 2017 - Dallas 19 vs. N.Y. Giants 3

Dec 11, 2016 - N.Y. Giants 10 vs. Dallas 7

Sep 11, 2016 - N.Y. Giants 20 vs. Dallas 19

Oct 25, 2015 - N.Y. Giants 27 vs. Dallas 20

Sep 13, 2015 - Dallas 27 vs. N.Y. Giants 26

Top Projected Fantasy Players