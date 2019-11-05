Giants vs. Cowboys: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Giants vs. Cowboys football game
Who's Playing
N.Y. Giants (home) vs. Dallas (away)
Current Records: N.Y. Giants 2-6; Dallas 4-3
What to Know
Dallas has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. Dallas and the Giants will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at MetLife Stadium. The Cowboys have a defense that allows only 17.71 points per game, so the Giants' offense will have their work cut out for them.
Dallas took their matchup against Philadelphia two weeks ago by a conclusive 37-10 score. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 27-7.
Dallas' defense was a presence, and it collected one interception and three fumbles. That interception came courtesy of FS Xavier Woods with 11:59 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, the Giants didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 31-26 to Detroit last week. The Giants got a solid performance out of QB Daniel Jones, who passed for 322 yards and four TDs on 41 attempts; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 124.20. Not surprisingly, Jones' sharp performance set his single-game passing touchdown high for the season.
The Giants' defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Matthew Stafford and got past Detroit's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 26 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.
Dallas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-3 against the spread.
Dallas' victory lifted them to 4-3 while the Giants' defeat dropped them down to 2-6. We'll see if the Cowboys can repeat their recent success or if the Giants bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.00
Odds
The Cowboys are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Giants.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Dallas have won six out of their last nine games against N.Y. Giants.
- Sep 08, 2019 - Dallas 35 vs. N.Y. Giants 17
- Dec 30, 2018 - Dallas 36 vs. N.Y. Giants 35
- Sep 16, 2018 - Dallas 20 vs. N.Y. Giants 13
- Dec 10, 2017 - Dallas 30 vs. N.Y. Giants 10
- Sep 10, 2017 - Dallas 19 vs. N.Y. Giants 3
- Dec 11, 2016 - N.Y. Giants 10 vs. Dallas 7
- Sep 11, 2016 - N.Y. Giants 20 vs. Dallas 19
- Oct 25, 2015 - N.Y. Giants 27 vs. Dallas 20
- Sep 13, 2015 - Dallas 27 vs. N.Y. Giants 26
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Saquon Barkley: 13.81 points
- Ezekiel Elliott: 13.2 points
- Amari Cooper: 10.42 points
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Minkah already paying off for Steelers
No one is criticizing Pittsburgh's decision to give up next year's first round pick for Fitzpatrick...
-
Vander Esch ruled out vs. Giants
The Cowboys will be without their star linebacker on Monday night
-
MNF: Cowboys vs Giants odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Giants vs. Cowboys game 10,000 times.
-
Moncrief headed to NFC playoff contender
Moncrief is getting a fresh start after a rocky stretch with the Steelers
-
Thielen tried to play through injury
Vikings' receiver tried to play through a hamstring injury that also sidelined him during Minnesota's...
-
Jets lose to win-less Dolphins
Things are not looking good for New York and there are many people to blame, starting with...
-
Giants vs. Cowboys live updates
Follow along with all the action as Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones go head-to-head
-
Ravens deal Patriots first loss
Jackson accounted for 225 total yards and three touchdowns to take out the previously unbeaten...