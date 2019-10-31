Giants vs. Cowboys: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

N.Y. Giants (home) vs. Dallas (away)

Current Records: N.Y. Giants 2-6; Dallas 4-3

What to Know

Dallas has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. Dallas and the Giants will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at MetLife Stadium. The Cowboys have a defense that allows only 17.71 points per game, so the Giants' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Cowboys made easy work of Philadelphia two weeks ago and carried off a 37-10 victory. The oddsmakers were on Dallas' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Last week, the Giants were within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Detroit 31-26. The losing side was boosted by QB Daniel Jones, who passed for 322 yards and four TDs on 41 attempts. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 124.20. Not surprisingly, Jones' sharp performance set his single-game passing touchdown high for the season.

The Giants' defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Matthew Stafford and got past Detroit's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 26 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.

Dallas' victory lifted them to 4-3 while the Giants' loss dropped them down to 2-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Giants are stumbling into the game with the fifth most yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 386.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Giants, the Cowboys come into the contest boasting the most yards per game in the league at 437.9. So the cards are definitely stacked in Dallas' favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ESPN

Odds

The Cowboys are a solid 7-point favorite against the Giants.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Dallas have won six out of their last nine games against N.Y. Giants.