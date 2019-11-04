Giants vs. Cowboys: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

N.Y. Giants (home) vs. Dallas (away)

Current Records: N.Y. Giants 2-6; Dallas 4-3

What to Know

Dallas has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. Dallas and the Giants will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at MetLife Stadium. The Cowboys have a defense that allows only 17.71 points per game, so the Giants' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Dallas took their matchup against Philadelphia two weeks ago by a conclusive 37-10 score. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 27-7.

Dallas' defense was a presence, and it collected one interception and three fumbles. That interception came courtesy of FS Xavier Woods with 11:59 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Giants didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 31-26 to Detroit last week. The Giants got a solid performance out of QB Daniel Jones, who passed for 322 yards and four TDs on 41 attempts; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Jones' longest connection was to RB Saquon Barkley for 38 yards in the third quarter. Barkley ended up with 79 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.

The Giants' defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Matthew Stafford and got past Detroit's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 26 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.

Dallas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-3 against the spread.

Dallas' victory lifted them to 4-3 while the Giants' loss dropped them down to 2-6. We'll see if Dallas' success rolls on or if the Giants are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Giants.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Dallas have won six out of their last nine games against N.Y. Giants.