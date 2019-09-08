Giants vs. Cowboys: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 1 NFC East matchup

The Cowboys and Giants open the 2019 regular season in a Week 1 matchup we've seen before. After taking a break from Week 1 of the 2018 season, Giants-Cowboys is back for Week 1 of a new year -- only this time the game is not on primetime.

There are some pre-game surprises you should know about. The Cowboys, for example, are not slated to start borderline All-Pro cornerback Byron Jones. He is expected to play.

Eli Manning is back as the starter with what should be an improved offensive line. The Giants traded for veteran Kevin Zeitler and signed Mike Remmers to remake the right side.

How to watch, stream Giants vs. Cowboys

Date: Sunday, Sept. 8 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

