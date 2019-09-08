Giants vs. Cowboys: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 1 NFC East matchup
Follow along as we bring you live updates and analysis of a Week 1 contest between these NFC East rivals
The Cowboys and Giants open the 2019 regular season in a Week 1 matchup we've seen before. After taking a break from Week 1 of the 2018 season, Giants-Cowboys is back for Week 1 of a new year -- only this time the game is not on primetime.
There are some pre-game surprises you should know about. The Cowboys, for example, are not slated to start borderline All-Pro cornerback Byron Jones. He is expected to play.
Eli Manning is back as the starter with what should be an improved offensive line. The Giants traded for veteran Kevin Zeitler and signed Mike Remmers to remake the right side.
How to watch, stream Giants vs. Cowboys
Date: Sunday, Sept. 8 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Below, we'll be bringing you live updates and analysis as the action unfolds. Click here to reload the page if you encounter live blog issues.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Patriots vs. Steelers odds, expert picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Mike Tomlin and the Steelers.
-
LIVE: Falcons vs. Vikings updates
The Vikings crush the Falcons in what was expected to be a Week 1 showdown
-
Live: Chiefs vs. Jaguars updates
The Jaguars entered their battle with the Chiefs confident, but left mostly in shambles
-
Foles exits vs. Chiefs, won't return
There's a dark cloud hovering over the new-look Jaguars, but the rookie is giving them a reason...
-
Bell gets first TD in 602 days
Bell scored the first touchdown of his Jets career on Sunday
-
NFL Week 1 scores, highlights, updates
All of the best highlights from Week 1 are right here