Giants vs. Cowboys live updates: NFC East rivals square off on 'Sunday Night Football'

In the Week 1 edition of "Sunday Night Football," the New York Giants play host to the Dallas Cowboys in a familiar NFC East showdown.

Dallas enters this game with high hopes for the season. The Cowboys return one of the league's most explosive offenses led by Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and they've upgraded both their personnel (Caleb Downs, Rashan Gary, Jalen Thompson, Cobie Durant and more) and coaching (former Eagles defensive backs coach Christian Parker) on the defensive side of the ball. Jerry Jones and Co. surely want to get off to a hot start to the season against their division rivals.

The Giants, meanwhile, are set to compete in the first game of the John Harbaugh era after they hired the long-time Ravens coach to replace the fired Brian Daboll. Jaxson Dart will enter his second season under center with a hopefully healthier supporting cast than the one he had for much of last season, as Cam Skattebo is ready to return to the fold and Malik Nabers is a game-time decision after working his way back from a torn ACL. New York has struggled against Dallas throughout Prescott's career as the starter, and will want to change that in this new era.

Will the Cowboys jump-start a potential playoff run with a road victory, or will the Giants ruin their plans and pull off the upset at home? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Giants vs. Cowboys live