Giants vs. Cowboys odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 87-60 run

The Giants are hoping to snap a four-game slide when New York hosts the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. It's the final game of the Week 9 NFL schedule. Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones had one of his best games as a starter last time out, reliable running back Saquon Barkley nearly topped 150 yards from scrimmage, and veteran receivers stepped up despite a 31-26 loss to Detroit. The Giants have a five-game losing streak against Dallas, but piled up 470 yards in their first meeting to open this season. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Cowboys odds, off a half-point from where the line opened, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Giants picks of your own, listen to the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Prescott has two 400-yard passing games this season and has gotten plenty of help from top receiver Amari Cooper. In the season-opener against the Giants, Prescott threw for 405 yards and completed six passes to Cooper for 106 yards and a touchdown in a decisive 35-17 victory. Elliott has rushing touchdowns in four straight games and has run for 602 yards after a slow start following his training camp holdout.

The Cowboys are 5-0 against the spread in the last five meetings between the teams, and the defense should be able to exploit Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The rookie has been sacked 21 times and has thrown seven interceptions. The Giants have given the ball away 19 times, including 10 fumbles, while Dallas has recovered six lost balls this season.

But just because Dallas has the NFL's top offense doesn't mean it will cover the Giants vs. Cowboys spread on Monday Night Football.

Jones threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns against the Lions, becoming the third rookie in the past 70 years to throw for at least 300 yards, four TDs and no interceptions in a game. He didn't start the opener against Dallas, but Barkley ran for 120 yards, while tight end Evan Engram had 11 catches for 116 yards and a TD. Jones found Darius Slayton for two touchdowns a week ago, while Golden Tate had a season-high eight catches for 85 yards.

The Giants' defense can take advantage of mistakes, with Janoris Jenkins posting four of the team's seven interceptions, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown seven this season. The Giants have 22 sacks, led by Markus Golden with six, and just added defensive end Leonard Williams in a trade. The sixth overall pick in 2015 had five sacks, 20 QB hits and 11 tackles for loss last season with the Jets.

