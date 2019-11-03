Giants vs. Cowboys odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 87-60 run

It's an NFC East showdown when the Dallas Cowboys visit the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys are trying to get back to being the dominant team that started 3-0 and are coming off a bye week after a confidence-boosting 35-17 victory against division rival Philadelphia. They have the league's top offense and a defense that allows just 17.7 points per game. The Cowboys face a Giants team that has lost four in a row as its rookie quarterback finds his footing. New York lost 31-26 to the Lions in their last game to fall to 2-6. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Cowboys odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 48. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Giants picks of your own, you need to see the latest Monday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Cowboys average 273.3 yards per game behind quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott. Prescott is completing 70.6 percent of his passes for 2,123 yards and 12 touchdowns. Elliott has rushed for 602 yards and six TDs. Prescott has developed a strong chemistry with receiver Amari Cooper, who has 38 receptions for 621 yards and five touchdowns.

Dallas' defense doesn't create a lot of takeaways, but the unit allows only 324.9 total yards per game and is particularly tough against the pass. Defensive ends Robert Quinn (six sacks) and DeMarcus Lawrence (3.5) provide the pressure, while cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie (six passes defended), Byron Jones (four) and Jourdan Lewis harass opposing receivers.

But just because Dallas has the NFL's top offense doesn't mean it will cover the Giants vs. Cowboys spread on Monday Night Football.

Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones took over in Week 3 and won his first two games before hitting a few speed bumps. He threw for 322 yards and four TDs in the loss to the Lions. He has a valuable target in tight end Evan Engram (38 catches for 419 yards and three TDs). Running back Saquon Barkley is a force and getting healthier each week. He has 534 total yards in five games after missing time with a high ankle sprain.

New York's defense can get after the quarterback, posting 22 sacks. Markus Golden leads the team with six and is tied for fifth in the NFL with 13 QB hits this season. The Giants have playmaking safeties, with Antoine Bethea (58) and Jabrill Peppers (53) leading the team in tackles.

