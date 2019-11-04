Giants vs. Cowboys odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from proven model on 87-60 run

The Cowboys will try to crush another NFC East rival when Dallas visits the Meadowlands to take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Dallas has won 10 of the last 13 meetings against the Giants, including five in a row, and had a bye week to get healthy after a crucial 35-17 division win against the Eagles. Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott lead an offense that averages a league-best 437.9 yards per game, and the defense has talent at every level. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Cowboys odds after the line opened at a touchdown, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Giants picks of your own, you should see the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Prescott has two 400-yard passing games this season and has gotten plenty of help from top receiver Amari Cooper. In the season-opener against the Giants, Prescott threw for 405 yards and completed six passes to Cooper for 106 yards and a touchdown in a decisive 35-17 victory. Elliott has rushing touchdowns in four straight games and has run for 602 yards after a slow start following his training camp holdout.

The Cowboys are 5-0 against the spread in the last five meetings between the teams, and the defense should be able to exploit Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The rookie has been sacked 21 times and has thrown seven interceptions. The Giants have given the ball away 19 times, including 10 fumbles, while Dallas has recovered six lost balls this season.

But just because Dallas has the NFL's top offense doesn't mean it will cover the Giants vs. Cowboys spread on Monday Night Football.

Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones took over in Week 3 and won his first two games before hitting a few speed bumps. He threw for 322 yards and four TDs in the loss to the Lions. He has a valuable target in tight end Evan Engram (38 catches for 419 yards and three TDs). Running back Saquon Barkley is a force and getting healthier each week. He has 534 total yards in five games after missing time with a high ankle sprain.

New York's defense can get after the quarterback, posting 22 sacks. Markus Golden leads the team with six and is tied for fifth in the NFL with 13 QB hits this season. The Giants have playmaking safeties, with Antoine Bethea (58) and Jabrill Peppers (53) leading the team in tackles.

