The Dallas Cowboys will try to win back-to-back games for just the second time this season when they battle the New York Giants in a 2024 Thanksgiving Day NFL matchup. Dallas is coming off a 34-26 win over the Washington Commanders, while New York dropped a 30-7 decision to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Giants (2-9), who have lost six in a row, are 2-3 on the road this season. The Cowboys (4-7), who snapped a five-game losing streak in Week 12, are 0-5 on their home field. Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters he's hopeful that quarterback Tommy DeVito will be able to start again for New York after he sustained an injury in Week 12.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Cowboys odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 37. Before making any Cowboys vs. Giants picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Giants vs. Cowboys and just locked in its NFL picks and NFL predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Giants vs. Cowboys:

Giants vs. Cowboys spread: Cowboys -3.5



Giants vs. Cowboys over/under: 37 points

Giants vs. Cowboys money line: Cowboys -196, Giants +163

NYG: Giants are 2-7-1 against the spread in their last 10 games

DAL: Cowboys are 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games

Giants vs. Cowboys picks:

Why you should back the Cowboys

Veteran quarterback Cooper Rush leads the offense in Dak Prescott's absence. In parts of seven games, he has completed 91 of 149 passes (61.1%) for 813 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. In Sunday's win at Washington, he completed 24 of 32 passes (75%) for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He completed 32 of 55 passes (58.2%) for 354 yards and one touchdown with one pick in a 34-10 loss to the Houston Texans on Nov. 18.

Dallas' top offensive threat is wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. In 11 games, he has 77 receptions for 841 yards (10.9 average) and four touchdowns. He has 10 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 65, with 353 yards after the catch and 38 first-down conversions. In the win over Washington, he caught 10 passes for 67 yards, including four first-down conversions. In a 30-24 loss at San Francisco on Oct. 27, he caught 13 passes for 146 yards (11.2 average) and two touchdowns.

Why you should back the Giants

Rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. leads New York's ground attack. In 11 games, he has carried 116 times for 587 yards (5.1 average) and three touchdowns. He has five explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 45, with 28 first-down conversions. He has rushed over 100 yards three times, including a 20-carry, 145-yard and one-touchdown performance in a 26-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Oct. 28.

The passing attack is powered by rookie first-round pick Malik Nabers. In nine games, the wide receiver has a team-high 67 receptions for 671 yards and three touchdowns. He has eight big plays of more than 20 yards, including a long of 39 with 208 yards after the catch and has converted 37 first downs. In a 21-15 win at Cleveland on Sept. 22, he caught eight passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

How to make Giants vs. Cowboys picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 42 total points.



So who wins Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving Day, and which side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Giants spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on its NFL picks, and find out.