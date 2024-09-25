Teams in desperate need for a second win on the season will meet when the Dallas Cowboys face the New York Giants in an NFC East showdown on Thursday Night Football. The Cowboys (1-2), who are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak, won the division a year ago with a 12-5 mark. The Giants (1-2), who are looking to win their second game in a row, finished third in the NFC East in 2023 with a 6-11 mark. Dallas has dominated the series of late, having won six consecutive games, outscoring the Giants 89-17 in two games last season.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Giants vs. Cowboys odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before making any Cowboys vs. Giants picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Giants and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for the spread, money line and over/under for Giants vs. Cowboys:

Giants vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -5.5

Giants vs. Cowboys over/under: 45.5 points

Giants vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -241, New York Giants +198

DAL: Cowboys are 5-5 on the road since the start of 2023

NYG: Giants are 4-5 at MetLife Stadium since the beginning of last season

Why you should back the Cowboys

Ninth-year veteran quarterback Dak Prescott continues to be the key to Dallas' offense. In last Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, he completed 28 of 51 passes (54.9%) for 379 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried twice for seven yards and a score. For the season, he has connected on 60.7% of his passes for 851 yards and four touchdowns with two picks and an 85.8 rating.

The rushing attack is led by the combination of veteran running backs Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott. Dowdle is the top rusher, carrying 23 times for 88 yards (3.8 average), and has caught eight passes for 59 yards (7.4 average). Elliott, meanwhile, has 19 carries for 62 yards (3.3 average) and one touchdown. He also has five receptions for 31 yards (6.2 average).

Why you should back the Giants

Running back Devin Singletary is off to a solid start to the season as he takes over for Saquon Barkley, who is now with the rival Philadelphia Eagles. In three games, Singletary has rushed 42 times for 197 yards (4.7 average) and two touchdowns. He has two explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 43, and has converted nine first downs. In the passing game, he has nine receptions for 58 yards (6.4 average).

First-round draft pick Malik Nabers has been impressive through three games. The sixth overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, he has 23 receptions for 271 yards (11.8 average) and three touchdowns. He has six explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 28 yards. In a 21-18 loss at Washington in Week 2, he caught 10 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown, converting seven first downs.

