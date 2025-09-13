The Dallas Cowboys welcome the New York Giants to AT&T Stadium for an NFL Week 2 rivalry showdown. These teams made up the bottom of the NFC East last season, with the Cowboys finishing 7-10 and New York finishing 3-14. The Cowboys opened their 2025 campaign with a hard-fought battle against the Eagles in Philadelphia but fell short, 24-20. Meanwhile, the Giants stumbled in Russell Wilson's debut for the team, falling 21-6 to the Washington Commanders.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Dallas has won eight straight meetings with New York and is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Cowboys odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 44.5. The Cowboys are -262 money line favorites (risk $262 to win $100), while the Giants are +212 underdogs. Before making any Cowboys vs. Giants picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to watch Giants vs. Cowboys on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 14

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Cowboys vs. Giants betting preview

Odds: Cowboys -5.5, over/under 44.5

Neither team did particularly well covering the spread last year, with Dallas finishing 7-10 ATS in 2024 and New York finishing 5-12 ATS. However, the Cowboys covered the spread in both head-to-head meetings. Plus, they are already off to a better start in 2025 after hanging tough against the defending Super Bowl champions. Dak Prescott was held to 188 passing yards and no touchdowns in that game -- it didn't help that CeeDee Lamb dropped multiple passes -- but the Cowboys defense leveled the playing field by keeping Jalen Hurts from hitting the end zone as well.



The same can't be said for the Giants, who looked overwhelmed by Jayden Daniels and the Commanders. Wilson looked disjointed from Malik Nabers and the receiving corps as he completed 17 of 37 pass attempts, and New York's defense tied for second-most yards allowed in Week 1 at 432. (The other team was the Buffalo Bills, who were in an offensive track meet with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.)

Model's Giants vs. Cowboys predictions, picks

The Cowboys weren't perfect in Week 1, but they look far more adjusted than the Giants did. That could be enough to secure a win as the home favorite against a team that hasn't established its identity after Week 1. The SportsLine model is leaning on Dallas to win a ninth straight matchup against New York, and the Cowboys are covering the spread in 58% of simulations.

