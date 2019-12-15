Giants vs. Dolphins: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Miami @ New York

Current Records: Miami 3-10; New York 2-11

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins need to shore up a defense that is allowing 30.69 points per matchup before their matchup on Sunday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the New York Giants will meet up at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

Meanwhile, New York fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Philadelphia Eagles last Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. The Giants lost to Philadelphia 23-17. The Giants were up 17-3 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Dolphins are stumbling into the game with the second most touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 42 on the season. The Giants have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in the league in touchdowns allowed, with 38 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

Odds

The Giants are a 3-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Giants as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

New York won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.