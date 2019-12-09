Giants vs. Eagles odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 94-64 roll

The New York Giants look to extend the Philadelphia Eagles' misery when they meet in a key NFC East matchup on Monday Night Football. The Giants (2-10) have been close to snapping a losing skid that began on Oct. 6, falling by seven points or fewer in two of their past three games, while the Eagles (5-7) have lost three in a row and five of seven. The game from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Giants are 1-2 in the division this season, while the Eagles are 1-1. Philadelphia is favored by 9.5 in the latest Giants vs. Eagles odds after the Monday Night Football line opened at 8.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 45. You'll want to see the latest Monday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Eagles vs. Giants picks of your own.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season.

Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Giants vs. Eagles:

Giants vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -9.5

Giants vs. Eagles over-under: 45 points

Giants vs. Eagles money line: Giants +340, Eagles -440

NYG: Averaging 244.2 passing yards per game, 18th-best in the league

PHI: Allowing just 91 rushing yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL

The model knows that, including playoffs, Philadelphia has the fourth-best home winning percentage (.719, 23-9) in the NFL since Doug Pederson took over as coach in 2016, trailing only New England (.882, 30-4), Minnesota (.767, 23-7) and New Orleans (.727, 24-9). The Eagles also own a 4-1 record on Monday Night Football under Pederson, and Philadelphia is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 Monday games.

Tight end Zach Ertz is having another big season and leads the Eagles with 70 receptions for 736 yards and three touchdowns. He's had nine explosive plays for 20 or more yards. Two weeks ago against Seattle, Ertz caught 12 passes for 91 yards and a score. In 12 games against the Giants, Ertz has been a force, catching 61 passes for 716 yards and five touchdowns.

But just because Philadelphia has had New York's number does not guarantee it will cover the Giants vs. Eagles spread on Monday Night Football.

The Giants' defense has been playing well the past several weeks. Since acquiring Leonard Williams in a mid-season trade with the New York Jets, the Giants have held their opponents to 220 yards rushing on 81 carries, while going up against solid running backs like Le'Veon Bell, Aaron Jones, and David Montgomery. The 73.3 yards rushing allowed is the fourth-best mark in the league across the last three games.

With Eli Manning expected to start for the injured Daniel Jones (ankle) at quarterback, the Giants are going to need their playmaking wide receiver, Darius Slayton, to step up. In 10 games, he leads the team with 505 yards receiving on 37 receptions (13.6 average) and scored five touchdowns. He has seven big plays of 20 yards or more this season, including a season-high 46-yarder on Sept. 22 against Tampa Bay. Three weeks ago against the Jets, he caught a season-high 10 receptions for 121 yards and two TDs.

