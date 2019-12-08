Giants vs. Eagles odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 94-64 roll

The Philadelphia Eagles will get another chance to tie the Dallas Cowboys for the top spot in the NFC East when they host the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. The Eagles (5-7) are just one-half game behind the Cowboys in the division following Dallas' Thursday night loss at Chicago, while the Giants (2-10), who have lost eight in a row, will turn to Eli Manning, who will start in place of quarterback Daniel Jones (high ankle sprain). Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field. Manning, who started for much of his 16-year career, was 0-2 before being pulled in favor of Jones. Philadelphia is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Eagles odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5. Before making any Eagles vs. Giants picks of your own, see the latest Monday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 14 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 32-21 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 94-64 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Giants vs. Eagles. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it's also generated an against the spread pick that is hitting in more than 50 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Giants vs. Eagles:

Giants vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -9.5

Giants vs. Eagles over-under: 45.5 points

Giants vs. Eagles money line: Giants +345, Eagles -449

NYG: Averaging 244.2 passing yards per game, 18th-best in the league

PHI: Allowing just 91 rushing yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL

The model knows Philadelphia has dominated New York over the past two decades, winning five straight in the series and nine of the past 10. The Eagles also own a seven-game winning streak over the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Since 2000, Philadelphia has compiled a 25-13 regular-season record against New York, which marks the highest winning percentage (.658) by an NFC East team against the Giants in that span.

Offensively, quarterback Carson Wentz has powered Philadelphia's attack, completing 271-of-434 passes for 2,840 yards and 20 touchdowns. Despite a 37-31 loss at Miami, Wentz was able to spark his team by completing 28-of-46 throws for 310 yards and three TDs.

But just because Philadelphia has had New York's number does not guarantee it will cover the Giants vs. Eagles spread on Monday Night Football.

That's because New York could have all of its offensive weapons. Giants tight end Evan Engram (foot) is out this week, but wide receiver Golden Tate (concussion) cleared the concussion protocol. Manning will come armed to Monday Night Football with an arsenal of weapons including Tate, wide receiver Sterling Shepard, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Darius Slayton. Barkley, who has played in just nine games, leads the Giants in rushing, carrying 137 times for 544 yards and two touchdowns

So who wins Giants vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Giants vs. Eagles spread to jump on Monday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.