Giants vs. Eagles odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from proven model on 94-64 roll

The Philadelphia Eagles look to return to their winning ways when they face the last-place New York Giants in a key NFC East Division showdown on Monday Night Football. The Eagles (5-7) have had a winning record the past two seasons and four of the past six, while the Giants (2-10) have clinched their third straight losing season and sixth in the past seven years. The game is set to start at 8:15 p.m. ET from Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. and Eli Manning will start for the Giants in place of the injured Daniel Jones (ankle). The Eagles won the last meeting, 25-22, on Nov. 25, 2018, also on their home field. Philadelphia is favored by 9.5 in the latest Giants vs. Eagles odds, up one from the opener, while the over-under is 44.5. Before making any Eagles vs. Giants picks of your own, you need to see the latest Monday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Giants vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -9.5

Giants vs. Eagles over-under: 44.5 points

Giants vs. Eagles money line: Giants +340, Eagles -440

NYG: Averaging 244.2 passing yards per game, 18th-best in the league

PHI: Allowing just 91 rushing yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL

The model knows that, including playoffs, Philadelphia has the fourth-best home winning percentage (.719, 23-9) in the NFL since Doug Pederson took over as coach in 2016, trailing only New England (.882, 30-4), Minnesota (.767, 23-7) and New Orleans (.727, 24-9). The Eagles also own a 4-1 record on Monday Night Football under Pederson. Philadelphia is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 Monday games.

Tight end Zach Ertz is having another big season and leads the Eagles with 70 receptions for 736 yards and three touchdowns. He's had nine explosive plays for 20 or more yards. Two weeks ago against Seattle, Ertz caught 12 passes for 91 yards and a score. In 12 games against the Giants, Ertz has been a force, catching 61 passes for 716 yards and five touchdowns.

But just because Philadelphia has had New York's number does not guarantee it will cover the Giants vs. Eagles spread on Monday Night Football.

That's because New York could have all of its offensive weapons. Giants tight end Evan Engram (foot) is out this week, but wide receiver Golden Tate (concussion) cleared the concussion protocol. Manning will come armed to Monday Night Football with an arsenal of weapons including Tate, wide receiver Sterling Shepard, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Darius Slayton. Barkley, who has played in just nine games, leads the Giants in rushing, carrying 137 times for 544 yards and two touchdowns

