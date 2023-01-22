The New York Giants will hope to advance to the conference championship game for the first time in 11 seasons when they visit the NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs on Saturday. New York (10-7-1), which is coming off a 31-24 upset victory at Minnesota in the wild-card round, last played for the conference crown after the 2011 season, when it defeated San Francisco before beating New England in Super Bowl XLVI. The Eagles (14-3), who set the single-season franchise record for wins, swept the season series and have won nine consecutive home meetings with the Giants.

Giants vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -8

Giants vs. Eagles over/under: 48 points

Giants vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -365, New York +285

PHI: Eagles have covered the spread in their last five Divisional Round games

NYG: Giants are 10-1 against the spread in their last 10 road playoff games

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia's late-season struggles can be attributed to the absence of Jalen Hurts, who missed two games with a sprained shoulder but came back to help defeat New York in Week 18. The 24-year-old did not perform at his highest level in the victory, but didn't need to since the Giants sat many of their starters after having already clinched a wild-card berth, throwing for 229 yards without a touchdown pass and gaining only 13 yards on the ground. Before his injury, Hurts had 22 TD tosses while running for 760 yards and 13 scores, which tied for second in the NFL.

The Eagles ranked fifth in the league in rushing during the regular season with a ground attack that featured Miles Sanders and Hurts. The 25-year-old Sanders was fifth in the NFL with 1,269 rushing yards and eighth with 11 TD runs, both career-highs. Philadelphia also has a not-so-secret weapon in Boston Scott, who has recorded nine of his 16 career rushing touchdowns and his only TD reception in the NFL against the Giants. The 27-year-old running back has found the end zone in each of his eight career games versus New York. See which team covers the spread here.

Why the Giants can cover

New York, which never has lost three times to the same team in a season, has gone 8-1 as an underdog in the NFL playoffs since 2007. The Giants are 8-1 against the spread on the road and a league-best 14-4 overall this season and can become the fifth club since the AFL-NFL merger to cover the spread in 15 or more games in a single season. Daniel Jones helped the club reach those marks in his postseason debut last week, when he became the first player in NFL history to record at least 300 passing yards (301), 75 rushing yards (team-high 78) and two touchdown tosses (2) in a playoff game.

Philadelphia ranked first in the league against the pass (179.8 yards allowed) and second in total defense (301.5) this season, but was tied for 16th versus the run (121.6), which is good news for New York. The Giants boasted the fourth-best ground attack (148.2 yards), as Saquon Barkley (1,312), who was fourth in the NFL, and Jones (708) both set career-highs in rushing yards. New York's 21 touchdown runs were the fourth-most in the league, with Barkley (10) and Jones (7) combining for 17 of them. See which team covers the spread here.

