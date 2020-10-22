NFC East rivals look to move within striking distance of first place in the division when the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. The Eagles (1-4-1) are looking to even their divisional record at 1-1, while the Giants (1-5) are trying to win their second divisional game in three tries. Philadelphia leads the all-time regular-season series 85-83-2, and the clubs have split four postseason games.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Philadelphia will be without running back Miles Sanders (knee) and tight end Zach Ertz (ankle), who were injured last week against Baltimore. Still, Philadelphia is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Eagles odds from William Hill, down from an open of 6.5, while the over-under is 45. Before locking in any Eagles vs. Giants picks, make sure you see the latest Thursday Night Football predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 14-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model also enters Week 7 on an incredible 110-71 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. Giants. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Giants vs. Eagles:

Giants vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -4.5

Giants vs. Eagles over-under: 45 points

Giants vs. Eagles money line: Giants +195, Eagles -230

NYG: 12th in the league in yards allowed at 342 per game

PHI: 12th in rushing at 122.3 yards per game

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has been able to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks and is led by defensive end Brandon Graham. Graham leads the team with five sacks for 27 yards, and against Baltimore, he recorded his eighth career game with at least two sacks. He is one of three players with at least five sacks (five) and six tackles for loss (eight) this season.

Linebacker Nathan Gerry has also been a force and leads the Eagles in tackles with 49, including 28 solo. He also has 3.5 tackles for loss and two pass breakups. In 45 career games, he has made 155 stops, including 97 solo, with 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

Why the Giants can cover

Darius Slayton is New York's top target at wide receiver. For the season, he has 25 receptions for 406 yards and three touchdowns. He has six explosive plays, with 75 yards after the catch and 21 first-down conversions.

Slayton hauled in his 11th career touchdown reception last week. In his only career game against Philadelphia in Week 14 of last season, Slayton had five catches for a career-high 154 yards and a pair of scores.

Tight end Evan Engram has become a weapon for the Giants and is second on the team in receptions. He has 20 catches for 177 yards with two explosive plays. For his career, Engram has 173 receptions for 1,943 yards and 12 TDs in 40 games.

How to make Giants vs. Eagles picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it's calling for 46 total points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Eagles vs. Giants on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Giants spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,800 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.