NFC East rivals will square off in the regular season finale as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles visit the New York Giants on Sunday on CBS. Nick Sirianni's team has dropped four of their last five games, falling late to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17. They take on a Giants team that is eliminated from playoff contention, but will try to rain on their division rival's parade.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is 4:25 p.m. ET. The Eagles are five-point favorites in the latest Giants vs. Eagles odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 43. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

How to watch Eagles vs. Giants

Giants vs. Eagles date: Sunday, Jan. 7

Giants vs. Eagles time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Giants vs. Eagles TV channel: CBS

Week 18 NFL picks for Eagles vs. Giants

Before tuning into Sunday's Giants vs. Eagles game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Giants vs. Eagles, the model is picking Over 43 points to be scored. Neither team is a sure bet against the spread since the Eagles have failed to cover in five straight games and the Giants have been inconsistent all season as they rotate through three different quarterbacks. However, New York's offense has found a rhythm with Tyrod Taylor under center, who threw for 319 yards in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Philadelphia's defense has been a major part of its downfall recently, allowing 221 rushing yards in last week's loss to the Cardinals. The Over has hit in two straight for both of these teams and should be reached again in Week 18. You may be able to stream the game here.

