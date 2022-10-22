One of the biggest surprise stories of the 2022 NFL season continues in Week 7 when the New York Giants (5-1) hit the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, and the Giants are coming off an impressive 24-20 win over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, while Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are looking to snap a three-game losing streak and bounce back from a 34-27 Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars are 2-4 against the spread and the Giants are 5-1 ATS in 2022.

Jacksonville is favored by 3 points in the latest Jaguars vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 43.5. Before making any Giants vs. Jaguars picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Giants vs. Jaguars and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 7 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Jags vs. Giants:

Giants vs. Jaguars spread: Jaguars -3

Giants vs. Jaguars over/under: 43.5 points

Giants vs. Jaguars picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Giants

With a win on Sunday, the Giants will open the season with a 6-1 record for the first time since 2008. First-year head coach Brian Daboll has the Giants playing with confidence, and more importantly, he has helped guide quarterback Daniel Jones to what is on track to be his best season as a professional football player. Knowing this, it should come as no surprise that Daboll is now one of the top two contenders to take home 2022 NFL Coach of the Year honors.

Another reason for the Giants' early season success is the resurgence of Saquon Barkley and the team's rushing attack. Barkley, the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, leads the NFL in total yards from scrimmage (717), and is averaging a career-high 5.2 yards per carry in 2022. His per game average of 102.7 rushing yards per game trails only Browns RB Nick Chubb, who is averaging 108.2.

What you need to know about the Jaguars

Despite their 2-4 overall record, the Jaguars have looked like a vastly improved team in 2022. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has made strides under new head coach Doug Pederson, and is starting to show why he was considered a generational type of prospect coming out of Clemson. Lawrence has completed 65.5% of his passes for 1,397 yards, nine touchdowns, four interceptions and a quarterback rating of 91.9.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Jaguars have emerged as one of the better units in the NFL. Jacksonville is allowing 19.0 points per game, a top-10 mark in the NFL, and only 89.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks third in the league. If this group is successful in slowing down the Giants and RB Saquon Barkley, the Jaguars will have a good shot at sending the Giants back to New York with a 5-2 record.

How to make Jaguars vs. Giants picks

The model has simulated Giants vs. Jaguars 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jaguars vs. Giants? And which side of the spread holds all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Giants vs. Jaguars spread you should be all over, all from the model on a 146-107 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.